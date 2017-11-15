Michelle L. Ostrowski, 34

Michelle L. Ostrowski, age 34 formerly of Stevens Point passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 in Milwaukee, where she was working and residing.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Michelle will be held at 11 AM on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 at St. Mary Catholic Church. Rev. Jeffery Hennes will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at the parish cemetery.

Friends and family will gather at the church to share memories from 9:30 – 10:45 AM on Friday before the Mass.

Michelle was born Aug. 1, 1983 in Stevens Point, the daughter of Robert Ostrowski and Julie Feltz. She graduated from SPASH in 2001. Michelle worked for many years in the retail industry in Appleton, Green Bay, and Milwaukee.

She was a “people person” and enjoyed visiting with anyone she came in contact with. Michelle loved nature, animals, traveling, cooking, fishing, crafting, tie dying, collected pineapples, and enjoyed growing plants.

She is survived by her mother: Julie Feltz, Stevens Point; her father: Robert Ostrowski, Hartford. Her sister: Carlee (Casey) Jakubek, Plover. Her maternal grandmother: Loretta Feltz, Stevens Point.

