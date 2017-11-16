Downtown Businesses to Celebrate Shop Small Saturday

City Times Staff
Downtown businesses are joining together for Shop Small, Shop Downtown Stevens Point.
The event comes on Shop Small Saturday, a shopping holiday trademarked by American Express. The shopping day focuses on local small businesses rather, different from the large retailers of Black Friday or Cyber Monday.
Shoppers can visit any of the participating businesses and receive a Shop Small Passport. The passport can be taken to all participating businesses and receive a signature from an employee verifying the visit. Shoppers who visit every participating business will be entered into a raffle to win a gift basket with gift certificates and products from each business valued at $450. Only complete passports are eligible for the prize.
Shop Small, Shop Downtown Stevens Point runs from 10 AM to 6 PM on Nov. 25.
Participating businesses include:
Assembly Shop
Blue Bead Trading Company, LLC
Body Mind Alchemy
Bria Bella & Co.
Diversi-Tea LLC
Galaxy Comics, Games & More
Gepetto’s Workshop
Girls in Pearls Boutique, LLC
Graffiti’s Sports Pub
Kindred Spirit Books
Q Artists Cooperative
Riverfront Arts Center
Robin’s Nest Gifts
Sugar Doll Chocolates & Cards
Sunset Point Winery
The Companion Shop
Wicked Willow LLC