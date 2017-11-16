Downtown Businesses to Celebrate Shop Small Saturday

City Times Staff

Downtown businesses are joining together for Shop Small, Shop Downtown Stevens Point.

The event comes on Shop Small Saturday, a shopping holiday trademarked by American Express. The shopping day focuses on local small businesses rather, different from the large retailers of Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Shoppers can visit any of the participating businesses and receive a Shop Small Passport. The passport can be taken to all participating businesses and receive a signature from an employee verifying the visit. Shoppers who visit every participating business will be entered into a raffle to win a gift basket with gift certificates and products from each business valued at $450. Only complete passports are eligible for the prize.

Shop Small, Shop Downtown Stevens Point runs from 10 AM to 6 PM on Nov. 25.

Participating businesses include:

Assembly Shop

Blue Bead Trading Company, LLC

Body Mind Alchemy

Bria Bella & Co.

Diversi-Tea LLC

Galaxy Comics, Games & More

Gepetto’s Workshop

Girls in Pearls Boutique, LLC

Graffiti’s Sports Pub

Kindred Spirit Books

Q Artists Cooperative

Riverfront Arts Center

Robin’s Nest Gifts

Sugar Doll Chocolates & Cards

Sunset Point Winery

The Companion Shop

Wicked Willow LLC