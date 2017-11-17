Photo of the Day: ‘We Got to Get Dat Boy to Kiss You’

City Times Staff

Pacelli Catholic Schools students Nick Grywacz, playing Sebastian the Crab, advises mermaid-turned-human Ariel (played by Lucia Stephani) in preparation of her spell-breaking kiss from a prince during a dress rehearsal of Pacelli’s production of “The Little Mermaid” on Nov. 16.

The Disney classic, which opens Dec. 7 at Pacelli High School, follows the mermaid’s journey as she attempts to break a spell after making an ill-advised deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful singing voice for a pair of legs.

In the process, she befriends numerous creatures on both land and sea, and has to cajole a kiss from a handsome prince.

Performances are Dec. 7 and 8 at 7 PM, with a matinee performance on Dec. 9 at 2 PM. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children and students.

Pacelli is located at 1301 Maria Dr. in Stevens Point.