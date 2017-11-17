SPASH 2-0 Following Blow Past Neenah

By Robert Whitmire

The SPASH girls basketball continues it’s early season record with a 88-59 win over Neenah Friday night at the Panther Fieldhouse.

Junior spark-plug Madisyn Rogan had the hot hands early, spotting the Panthers a quick 5-0 lead and the home team took a 37-22 advantage into the halftime break.

Defense and a quick pace with the ball proved too much for the Rockets, who open their season with a 0-1 record.

“Tonight we improved our defense and moved the ball well on offense,” said Rogan who finished the evening with 18 points.

Leah Earnest led the team in scoring lighting up the board with 26 points. Maggie Negaard added 24 and Rogan poured in 18 including three 3-pointers. Sullivan pulled down 12 boards to lead the team in rebounding. The Panthers are averaging 91 points through the first two games of the season.

The Rockets were led in scoring by junior Megan Lee with 19 points.

“We are getting contributions from a lot of players and are really playing together well,” said Panther coach Kraig Terpstra. “This was a good team victory.”

The Panther JV team picked up a 49-42 win to improve their record to 2-0 and the JV2 squad dropped a 25-56 game to start the season at 0-1.

The Panthers return to action Tuesday, November 21 when they travel to Eau Claire Memorial for a 7:15 tilt. The team then plays in the Brookfield Central Holiday Tournament Friday, November 24 at 4:15 pm and Saturday, November 25 at 2:00 pm before returning to the SPASH fieldhouse to take on Chippewa Falls Saturday, December 2 at 7:15 pm.

SPASH SCORING

Varsity: Rachel Lummis 1; Halle Gregorich 2; Jenna Bohanski 3; Kaylee Hintz 4; Maddie Fink 5, Rachel Sullivan 5; Madisyn Rogan 18; Maggie Negaard 24; Leah Earnest 26.

Junior Varsity: Faith Weddle 12; Joleece Pecore 9; Sami Huebner 8; Alyssa Standifer 7; Hailey Carlson 7; Kylie Klismith 6.