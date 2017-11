City Times Staff

The City of Stevens Point has announced it will relax overnight parking rules for Thanksgiving.

Ordinarily, overnight parking on city streets is prohibited, with vehicles parked between 2 and 6 AM ticketed and/or towed at owner’s expense.

Those restrictions have been temporarily lifted for the holiday weekend, according to SPPD Sgt. Tony Zblewski, beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Parking restrictions resume Sunday, Nov. 26.