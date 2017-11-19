VIDEO: Johnson, Kneebone, Jennings Say Mayor Has Too Much Power

By Brandi Makuski

City officials on Monday could continue discussion on a new proposed Executive Committee comprised of a quorum of the City Council.

The measure, introduced by Councilwoman Meleesa Johnson, would create a new committee with members of the council, elected by the council itself, to “kick the tires” on new proposals, consider the city’s position on policy as well as state and federal issues, and concepts for the city’s future.

Mayor Mike Wiza said the new committee would still need to follow Open Meeting Law by confining discussion to topics listed on the agenda, and argue it would be overly redundant because that’s already the job of existing committees. Alds. Mike Phillips, Jeremy Slowinski, Heidi Oberstadt, Shaun Morrow and Cathy Dugan agreed.

But a majority of the council appears to support the proposal, with Alds. Tori Jennings, Mary Kneebone, Mary McComb, David Shorr, Cindy Nebel all voicing support for Johnson’s idea.

While the proposal was denied by the Public Protection Committee on Nov. 13, it could be pulled for additional discussion, and a possible vote to approve, at City Council on Nov. 20.

That meeting will be held in the courthouse, 5116 Strongs Ave., at 7 PM. The public is welcome to attend and speak.